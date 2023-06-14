Senthil Balaji arrest: CM holds special meet

Following the arrest of Tamilnadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji by ED, Chief MK Stalin held a meeting at his residence. Legal experts and senior officials took part in the meeting.

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, Health Minister M. Subramanian and PWD Minister E.V. Velu visited the hospital, while Minister Sekar Babu claims that Senthil Balaji is unconscious and under observation at ICU. DMK Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate N.R. Elango said the ED officials did not inform the family members of Senthil Balaji or anyone on whether he was arrested or not.