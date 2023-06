State Minister Senthilbalaji, who has been rushed to Omandurar Multi-speciality Hospital following arrest by ED, saw his Cabinet colleagues visiting him at the hospital since morning.

Speaking to the media at the hospital, Sports Minister Udayanidhi Stalin said, ‘Minister Senthilbalaji is fine. This is a revenge move by the BJP. The DMK government will not be afraid of these threats and intimidation. We will meet the cases against him according to the law.’