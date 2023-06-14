Why Senthilbalaji was arrested by ED?

State Minister Senthilbalaji has been arrested in Job Racket case. The case is linked to a job-for-cash scam in the state’s transport department, which allegedly occurred during Balaji’s tenure as Transport minister in the AIADMK regime from 2011-16. The case was booked in March 2021, on the eve of the Assembly elections, when Chennai police filed a chargesheet against Balaji and 46 others, which included senior retired and serving officers of various transport corporations. The charges related to a recruitment scam that shook the state in 2014-15.
Amid speculations over Balaji’s custody on late Tuesday night, the minister was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a government hospital in Chennai after he complained of chest discomfort. High drama unfolded outside the hospital as the DMK leader grimaced in pain, with state minister P K Sekar Babu claiming there were ‘symptoms’ Balaji has been ‘tortured.’