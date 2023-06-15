Mrunal Thakur to begin shooting for her next project with Vijay Deverakonda

Actor Mrunal Thakur is all set to start working with South superstar Vijay Deverakonda in an upcoming film. Mrunal continued to broaden her horizons after starring in popular films with actors like Dulquer Salmaan and Nani. She now collaborates with Vijay. The actor shared a picture with Vijay and expressed her excitement for her new project. The film is being helmed by Parasuram Petla and is being produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations. Mrunal shared a picture with Vijay on her Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, “The first step in a very exciting journey…It’s my 1st time working with @srivenkateswaracreations and I’m really thrilled to be sharing the screen with @thedeverakonda..Can’t wait for the shoot to begin @parasurampetla #KUMohanan @gopisundar__official #VasuVarma #DilRaju #Shirish @harshithsri @hanshithareddy”