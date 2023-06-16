Senthil Balaji arrest: TN govt condemns Guv for returning file on portfolio reallocation

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday flayed Governor R N Ravi for returning the file pertaining to the reallocation of portfolios following the arrest of Minister V Senthil Balaji by the Enforcement Directorate.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, earlier in the day, recommended to the Governor to reallocate the portfolios of electricity and prohibition, held by Balaji, to Ministers Thangam Thennarasu and S Muthusamy, but Ravi had not accepted the recommendation, state Higher Education minister K Ponmudi said.

“The Chief Minister has the right to decide on the portfolio allocations or in inducting a minister or dropping a minister from the council of ministers, as per constitution and not the Governor,” Ponmudi said in a statement here.