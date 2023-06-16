Guv rejected CM’s recommendation to reallocate Senthil Balaji’s portfolios: DMK minister

DMK minister K Ponmudy on Thursday claimed that Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi had refused to accept the recommendation of Chief Minister MK Stalin to reallocate the portfolios held by V Senthil Balaji to Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu and Housing Minister S Muthusamy. This comes after Senthil Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged cash for jobs scam.

Addressing reporters outside MK Stalin’s residence, Ponmudy said, “CM MK Stalin informed the governor that the portfolios of Senthil Balaji will be reallocated to other ministers due to his health condition. However, despite being informed of this, the governor wrote back to the CM stating the reason given by him for portfolio reallocation is ‘misleading and incorrect’.”