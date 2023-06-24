Learnt a lot from my thatha, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

‘I grew up watching my thatha ( former CM M Karunanidhi). He inspired me a lot. I will try to follow his foot-steps’, says State Sports Minister and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Speaking to News Today ahead of the release of his film Maamannan, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, ‘This will be my last on screen. After having become the Minister, I have plenty to do for people’.

Directed by Mari Selvaraj, the film features Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu, AR Murugadoss, Raveena Ravi, Koushik Mahata and Keerthy Suresh in prominent roles. It is produced by Red Giant Movies and the music has been composed by AR Rahman. Maamannan is all set to hit the cinemas on June 29.

Excerpts from his interview:

Q: Is Maamannan your last film?

A: Yes, indeed. I wanted my last venture on screen to be directed by Mari Selvaraj. Though he was supposed to helm actors like Vikram and Dhanush, when I approached him with a request, he postponed his commitments and accepted to do a film with me. Personally, I was supposed to do a flick for Rajkamal Films International next. But having become Minister, I explained my situation to Kamal Haasan sir. He understood my commitments and accepted my decision. He wished me all success in my political career.

Q: Tell us about Maamannan.

A: Vadivelu is the attraction of the movie. Though a political subject, it is more about father-son bonding. Vadivelu plays my dad. The movie is set in Salem backdrop.

Q: On working with Mari Selvaraj?

A: Initially it was difficult to understand his style. He shot scenes asking me to drive long for first few days. I was perplexed. Later, he canned Vadivelu portions for long. But when he showed me the scenes that were shot, I was awestruck. He has a vision and he executes it in his style. He takes his time and delivers it with clarity.

Q: Is there a need for caste-based movies in Tamil cinema?

A: Maamannan doesn’t boast about one particular community or caste. It speaks rational thoughts. it doesn’t degrade any individual or group. We have spoken facts. There is no controversy. Censor officials have cleared the movie with ‘UA’ certificate.

Q: On actor Vijay’s call against cash for votes…

A: To enter political fray or not is Vijay’s individual decision. He has expressed few comments at an event organised by him. Let him come to politics, let him announce his party name, let him spell his ideology, we will then decide on our future course of action. It is too early to make any comment now.

Q: How do you see TN BJP chief Annamalai’s political moves?

A: No comments. I never listen to his speeches or interviews.

Q: Will you re-consider your decision on quitting cinema?

A: Not at all. I wanted my last film to be the best. So chose to do Maamannan. I am not even part of Red Giant Movies today.