Indian Consulate in US vandalised by ‘Khalistan supporters’

San Francisco: The Indian consulate in San Francisco was allegedly vandalised by Khalistani separatists on Sunday, drawing sharp condemnation from the United States State Department.

“The US strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday. Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the US is a criminal offense,” said US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

The San Francisco Fire Department quickly extinguished the fire at the consulate. No major damage or injuries were reported while local, state, and federal authorities were notified.

A video shared by San Francisco-based Diya TV shows the consulate on fire with the words “violence begets violence” superimposed on it. The video also showed newspaper clippings reporting the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist who headed pro-Khalistan outfits Khalistan Tiger Force and the Canadian arm of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) and was shot dead in Canada last month.