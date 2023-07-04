Probe in Odisha train accident finds major lapses

Balasore: A high-level inquiry has identified “wrong signalling” as the main cause for the train accident in Odisha’s Balasore on 2nd June that killed 292 people and injured over 1000.

The report highlighted “lapses at multiple levels” in the Signalling and Telecommunication (S&T) department, but implied the tragedy could have been avoided if past red flags were reported.

The independent inquiry report submitted by the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) to the Railway Board said despite the lapses in signalling work, corrective actions could have been taken by the S&T staff if “repeated unusual behaviour” of switches connecting two parallel tracks were reported to them by the station master of Bahanaga Bazar, the site of the accident.

