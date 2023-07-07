Delhi excise policy case: AAP leader Sisodia moves SC for bail

AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday moved Supreme Court against Delhi High Court order denying him bail in connection with corruption and money laundering cases being probed by the CBI and ED related to the now scrapped excise policy. On Monday, the Delhi High Court refused to grant bail to senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader. A bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma said that Sisodia was not able to meet the twin conditions for grant of bail under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and the triple test for grant of bail. He also denied bail to co-accused – Hyderabad businessman Abhishek Boinpally, AAP’s communications incharge Vijay Nair and Pernod Ricard India General Manager Benoy Babu. Earlier, Sisodia was denied bail by the high court in the CBI case relating to the same scam as it observed that the allegations against him are very serious.