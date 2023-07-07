Tough times

Amid an arson attack on the Indian Consulate by pro-Khalistanis in San Fransisco and their ensuing rally on July 8, the co-chairs of India Caucus condemned such elements, saying free speech is not a license to provoke violence. The remarks by the co-chairs of the Congressional Caucus on India, Ro Khanna and Michael Waltz, came days after the arson attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco by pro-Khalistan elements. The two US Congressmen in a press release said, “As the co-chairs of the India Caucus, we strongly condemn the attempted arson and vandalism at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco and the posters circulating on social media with violent rhetoric aimed at Indian diplomats, including Ambassador Sandhu.”They also appealed to the US State Department to investigate the damage and take necessary action. “We support the right to free speech and freedom of expression for every American, but that is not a license to vandalize property or incite violence. Violence against diplomatic facilities is a criminal offence and will not be tolerated. We urge the State Department to coordinate with law enforcement in their investigation of the damage at the Indian Consulate expeditiously and hold those involved accountable,” the release added.Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Dr TV Nagendra Prasad, Consul General, Consulate General of India, San Francisco, were targeted in a poster purportedly circulated by Sikh extremists, who accused them of playing a role in the June killing of Khalistan Tiger Force chief and designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.