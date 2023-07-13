Modi leaves for a two-day visit to France

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Paris begins today.

Ahead of his visit, he said, “I look forward to meeting President Macron and holding wide-ranging discussions on taking forward this longstanding and time-tested partnership over the next 25 years. I have had the opportunity to meet President Macron several times since my last Official Visit to France in 2022, most recently in Hiroshima, Japan in May 2023 during the G-7 Summit.”

Modi will be the guest of honour at the annual Bastille Day Parade and hold talks with President Emmanuel Macron to take forward cooperation in a range of key areas including defence, space, trade and investment. After concluding his visit to France, Modi will travel to Abu Dhabi.

A 269-member Indian tri-services contingent will participate in the parade. Three Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will also join the flypast on the occasion along with French jets.