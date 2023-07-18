SL Prez to hold talks with TNA SL Prez to hold talks with TNA

Colombo, July 18:

Ahead of his first official visit to India this week, Sri Lanka’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe will hold talks with the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) on Tuesday in Parliament in a bid to settle the long-standing Tamil minority demand for political autonomy, sources said here on Monday. TNA is an alliance of parties that represent Tamils from the North and East regions.

During his visit, President Wickremesinghe will call on the entire Indian leadership from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi apart from holding delegation-level talks.