Top role likely for Sonia in Opposition Front against BJP

Top leaders of 26 Opposition parties have gathered in Bengaluru to decide on the contours of the front that will take on the BJP next year.

There is a chance that Sonia Gandhi — who was the chairperson of UPA — will be named the President of the Front, and Nitish Kumar the Convenor, sources said. Besides Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, chief ministers MK Stalin, Nitish Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal, Hemant Soren, Mamata Banerjee and RJD chief Lalu Prasad are among those taking part in the two-day meet. Sharad Pawar, whose party underwent a split earlier this month with the rebellion of nephew Ajit Pawar, will join the meeting.