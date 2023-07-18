ED set to attach FDs worth Rs 40 crore of Ponmudy

Sources said that the Enforcement Directorate is all set to attach Fixed Deposits worth over Rs 40 crore of Tamilnadu Minister Ponmudy and his family members following the Enforcement Directorate searches since yesterday.

Sources also revealed that a company based in Indonesia was sold for over Rs 100 last year which was used for diverting proceeds of crime. The benami holder of the company is linked to the minister and his family, sources added.

The agency also recovered around Rs 70 lakh cash, including foreign currency, from the premises of K Ponmudy. The minister is the second in the cabinet of Chief Minister MK Stalin to come under the scanner of ED after Transport Minister Senthil Balaji.