After ED raids, Ponmudy calls on Stalin in city

Chennai: A day after he was enquired by ED officials on money laundering cases along with his son Gouthama Sigamani, State Minister Ponmudy today called on Chief Minister MK Stalin at his Alwarpet residence today.

Stalin, who was in Bengaluru for the meeting of the Opposition parties yesterday, spoke to Ponmudy over the phone on Tuesday, advising him to face, boldly and legally the searches and inquiry being undertaken by the ED

Stalin assured Ponmudy of the DMK’s solidarity with the Minister for Higher Education on all fronts — including moral, political and legal — to stand against the act of “political vendetta” by the BJP ruling the Union government.

Meanwhile, the ED on Tuesday alleged that Ponmudy issued “illegal” red sand mining licenses to his MP son, relatives and some benami holders, and that huge amount of “hawala” funds generated from this mining business was used to purchase companies abroad.