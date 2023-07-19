Researchers issue new guidelines for diagnosing Alzheimer’s

New guidelines for diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease developed by clinicians and researchers from around the world were presented at the International Alzheimer’s Congress (AAIC) in Amsterdam. In these criteria, the disease is diagnosed in the clinic using blood biomarkers, similar to how diabetes and cardiovascular disease are diagnosed. A blood test has been developed for this purpose in recent years that gives very good results, according to recent research. Charlotte Teunissen, professor of neurochemistry at Amsterdam UMC, was involved in drafting the new guidelines. “A new generation of biomarkers is now available to detect Alzheimer’s disease more and more effectively. We have already gained a lot of experience with this in our Alzheimer’s centre, but in the long term the test can also be successfully implemented after a GP’s referral,” said Teunissen. Desire for Diagnosis: New research by Amsterdam UMC with Alzheimer’s Nederland shows that many people with cognitive symptoms want to know whether they are in the early stages of Alzheimer’s.