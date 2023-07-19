‘Twitter killer’ Meta Threads now under govt lens in US

Meta’s Twitter rival, Threads is now under investigation by the US House Judiciary which has reportedly asked Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to hand over documents about content moderation on the new platform that has crossed 150 million sign-ups. House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has asked Zuckerberg to hand over documents “as part of the panel’s ongoing investigation of tech platforms’ policies and contact with the Joe Biden administration”, reports CNBC. “Threads raises serious, specific concerns because it has been marketed as a rival of Elon Musk’s Twitter, which has faced political persecution from the Biden Administration following Musk’s commitment to free speech,” Jordan wrote in the letter. Meta executives, however, have made it clear that they don’t want news and politics to dominate the conversation on Threads.