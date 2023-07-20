Act or we will step in, CJI warns govt on Manipur video

The Supreme court has directed Centre, State government to take immediate steps and apprise it on what action has been taken on the showing two women being paraded naked in Manipur. The top court said that it is really disturbed over the video.

It has ordered Centre and state to apprise the court on steps taken and have post the matter for further hearing on next Friday. We will give little time to Govt to act, otherwise will take action if nothing is happening on ground, SC said.

Supreme Court asked Centre and Manipur governments to apprise it what action they have taken to bring perpetrators to book. What is portrayed in the media about visuals which appeared shows gross constitutional violation and infraction of human life using women as instruments of perpetrated violence is against constitutional democracy.

“It’s time government really steps in and takes action. It’s simply unacceptable in constitutional democracy. It’s deeply disturbing, SC said. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has called the incident simply unacceptable.

“Using women as an instrument in an area of communal strife. It’s the grossest of constitutional abuse. He further says we are deeply disturbed by the videos which have emerged. If the government does not act we will, he said.