Yoon, Biden, Kishida to hold summit in US 18 Aug

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will hold a trilateral summit with his US counterpart Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at Camp David, near Washington, on August 18, sources said on Thursday. The three leaders are expected to discuss ways to strengthen deterrence against North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats during the summit at the US presidential retreat in Maryland, reports Yonhap News Agency. The presidential office acknowledged in a notice to reporters that the summit will take place in the US “sometime in August”, but added the exact date and place will be announced soon following coordination between the three sides. North Korea’s nuclear program has taken on new urgency as the recalcitrant regime has ramped up its weapons testing, including the launch of a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile last week. Biden proposed the trilateral summit when the three leaders met on the sidelines of a G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, in May. South Korea’s presidential office said at the time that the leaders agreed to develop three-way cooperation to a “new level”, further strengthen strategic cooperation against North Korea’s nuclear threat, and reinforce the free and open international order based on the rule of law. At Camp David, the three leaders are expected to check progress on their agreement during a trilateral summit in Cambodia in November to share North Korean missile warning data in real time.