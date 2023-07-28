Quake jolts Arunachal

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Arunachal Pradesh’s Pangin town of Siang district on Friday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 8.50 AM. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres. “Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 28-07-2023, 08:50:36 IST, Lat: 30.01 and Long: 94.48, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 221 km NNW of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh, India,” the NCS tweeted.

Earlier on July 22, an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale jolted Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang on Sunday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6.56 am The 3.3 Richter scale earthquake hit Arunachal Pradesh at a depth of 5 kilometres.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.3, Occurred on 22-07-2023, 06:56:08 IST, Lat: 27.44 and Long: 92.51, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, India,” the NCS tweeted.