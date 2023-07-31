What happened to Bumrah?: Kapil blasts BCCI

Mumbai: Cricket legend Kapil Dev isn’t known to mince his words when it comes to sharing his opinions on raging topics in the Gentlemen’s Game.

The 1983 World Cup winner isn’t a pleased man, having seen how Indian cricket has evolved over the last few years.

With injuries to key players hurting the team’s performances in mega events, Kapil questioned the commitments of Indian stars, suggesting they would not mind playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) with minor injuries but when it comes to doing the same for the national team, they would prefer to sit out.

What happened to Bumrah? He started working with so much belief, but if he’s not there (in World Cup semi-final/final)… we wasted time on him. Rishabh Pant… such a great cricketer. Had he been there, our Test cricket would’ve been better, Kapil said.

While Kapil feels that the IPL is a wonderful thing, he isn’t happy to see players putting the T20 league above their international commitments.