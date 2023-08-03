Monsoon Session: LS adjourned for day

New Delhi: Lok Sabha was adjourned on Thursday amid noisy protests by the Congress-led Opposition members, who have been seeking the Centre’s response on the Manipur violence and demanding the Prime Minister’s presence in the Lower House.

For a fourth consecutive day, Question Hour proceedings were disrupted due to the opposition protests. Rajendra Agrawal, who was officiating in place of Speaker Om Birla, allowed Question Hour proceedings as the House convened for the day.

However as opposition members stood in the well shouting slogans and showing placards, the House was adjourned at 11.18 a.m. till 2 pm. For a second straight day, Speaker Birla did not attend the House.

Sources in his office have indicated that he is apparently unhappy with the conduct of the opposition. However with the controversial Delhi services bill scheduled to be taken up for passage later in the day, it would be interesting to see if Birla would be present in the House.