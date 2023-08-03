One more cheetah dies at Kuno, ninth since March

One more cheetah has died at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, making it the ninth feline to die since March, according to a statement from the state forest department. “This morning, one of the female cheetahs — Dhatri (Tbilisi) — was found dead. A post-mortem is being conducted to determine the cause of death,” the statement read. Fourteen cheetahs — seven males, six females and a female cub — are kept in enclosures in Kuno. A team comprising Kuno wildlife veterinarians and a Namibian expert regularly monitors their health. One female cheetah is out in the open and is under intensive monitoring by the team. Efforts are underway to bring her back to an enclosure for a health examination.