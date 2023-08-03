Haryana govt shifts IRB battalion headquarters to Nuh for law and order

In the wake of violent clashes in parts of Haryana, the state government on Wednesday decided to immediately shift battalion headquarters of the 2nd India Reserve Battalion (IRB) from Police Complex, Bhondsi to Nuh district. According to Haryana Government’s Home Department order, “The State Government has decided to immediately shift the Battalion Headquarters of 2 IRB from Police Complex, Bhondsi to district Nuh to meet imminent operational exigencies of maintaining law and order, peace and security.” As the conditions in Haryana’s Nuh, Faridabad and Palwal districts and in three sub-divisions of Gurugram remain critical and tense, the state government on Wednesday announced that mobile internet services will remain suspended in these districts till August 5. The order passed by the Haryana Home Secretary stated that the conditions in these districts remain critical and tense.