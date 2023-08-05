TNCC leaders meet AICC leadership in Delhi

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. S. Alagiri along with TNCC legislative party leader K. Selvaperunthagai, deputy CLP Rajesh Kumar and elected representatives, including Karti Chidambaram, and ex-IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil participated in a meeting with Indian National Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party’s Organisational Secretary K.C. Venugopal at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Friday to discuss the State unit’s plans for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. AICC leadership has been meeting leaders of various States to discuss strategies ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024.