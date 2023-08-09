Farhan Akhtar announces ‘Don 3’

The highly anticipated movie ‘Don 3’ is finally happening but it will have a new star headlining the titular role. The multi-hyphenate artiste Farhan Akhtar, who directed ‘Don’ (2006) and ‘Don 2’ (2011) both starring the Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, took to his social media on Tuesday and shared a note with regards to the film’s announcement. The director-producer shared that the work on the film will begin in 2025. Talking about the legacy set by the larger-than-life character of Don which has been portrayed by veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and SRK, Farhan wrote on his social media: “In 1978, a character created by Salim-Javed and portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan with effortless elan, captured the imagination of theatregoers across the country. That enigmatic character was Don.” The character of ‘Don’ was written by Farhan’s father Javed Akhtar along with his then creative partner Salim Khan, the father of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.