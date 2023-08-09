Malayalam filmmaker Siddique passes away

Malayalam filmmaker Siddique is no more. He breathed his last on Tuesday. After learning about the unfortunate news, members from the film industry took to social media and paid their heartfelt condolences. Dulquer Salmaan posted, “The gentlest soul. The kindest human. A gifted writer/director. The most incredible humor hiding behind his soft demeanour. He gave us some of the most iconic films. Part of our pop culture and referred to in our everyday conversations. This is an immeasurable loss. Prayers and strength to Siddique Sirs family and loved ones.”Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also reacted to Siddique’s demise. In a condolence message, the Chief Minister said that the loss due to Siddique’s demise is irreparable to the Malayalam film industry and all Malayalis. Siddique was under treatment for various ailments for quite some time. His condition worsened following a cardiac arrest the other day. His funeral will take place in Kochi on Wednesday. Besides Malayalam, Siddique also director Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. He directed Salman Khan’s Bodyguard, which also had Kareena Kapoo