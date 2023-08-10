Achievers honoured by Japanese Consul-General

TAGA Masayuki, Consul-General of Japan in Chennai presented the Consul-General’s Commendations to Naoki Yamauchi, Dahlia Restaurant and Suguna Ramamoorthy, Secretary-General, I ndo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IJCCI).

A press release here said, ‘They are commended in recognition of their distinguished service in contributing to enhancing the mutual understanding and friendship between Japan and India over the years. They have played a vital role as a head or an executive of friendship organisations and at their personal capacities.’

In the commendation ceremony at the Consulate-General of Japan, Chennai, Consul-General TAGA praised the achievements of two recipients, expressed his deepest respect for them, and hope that they would continue to play an important role in further strengthening Japan-India relations