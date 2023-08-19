Fire breaks out in Udyan Daily Express

A fire broke out in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – KSR Bengaluru Udyan Daily Express (Train No.11301) after it reached Sangolli Rayanna railway station in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on Saturday morning, officials said.

No casualties or injuries to anyone have been reported in the incident that took place at around 07.00 am. Station authorities noticed the smoke emanating from the train’s locomotive, and raised an alarm.

Following information a team of fire tenders reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Officials with South-Western Railway said that smoke was noticed two hours after the train’s arrival.