SC denies relief to ex-MLA S Ve Shekher



Users of social media must remain mindful of its impact and reach, the Supreme Court stressed on Friday, offering no relief to actor, playwright and former legislator S Ve Shekher, who wanted to be let off in cases registered against him for sharing a derogatory Facebook post against women journalists in April 2018.

Shekhar claimed before a bench, led by justice Bhushan R Gavai, that he had put eye drops on the date of the incident, leading to his “mistake” of sharing the offensive posts against women journalists without reading it or realising its content.