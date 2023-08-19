Tamil Nadu BJP expects rich dividends from Annamalai’s padyatra

Tamil Nadu BJP is expecting rich dividends in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections through the padyatra titled, ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ (My land, my people), by its state unit President, K. Annamalai. The padytra, which was flagged off by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 28 at Rameswaram, is now passing through the Kanniyakumari district with a huge public participation in all places. Annamalai, the young IPS officer-turned politician, has taken an aggressive posture against the ruling DMK and has accused Chief Minister MK Stalin and his family including his son Udayanidhi and son-in-law Sabareesan, of indulging in corruption. Sources in the BJP said that an internal survey conducted by the party has revealed that Annamalai’s yatra has given a much needed hype to the fortunes of the party and that this has helped the BJP to connect directly to the people of the state. In South Tamil Nadu, where there has been communal disturbances earlier, the party is highlighting the central government banning the Islamist organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI) and the arrest of its senior functionaries to bring peace in the area. This has also struck a chord with the people of South Tamil Nadu.