Chandrayaan 3: ISRO spells success, Vikram Lander descends on lunar surface

Four years after the Chandrayaan-2 mission ended in part failure, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today successfully landed on the Moon.

This evening, the Chandrayaan-3 mission’s Vikram lander made a calculated descent on to the lunar surface. The landing sequence began around 5:45 pm and lasted for around a quarter of an hour, a period that a former ISRO chief had described as 15 minutes of terror.

India now joins the elite list of USSR, USA and China to have touched moon. Indians throughout the country and across the world prayed for Chandrayaan-3 Landing today.

Given the history of India’s second lunar mission, which failed during the last 20 minutes before landing, ISRO was extra-cautious this time in the process.