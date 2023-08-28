DMK chalks out strategy for LS polls

The ruling DMK is in the process of restructuring and refurbishing party at the grassroots level ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The DMK president and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin has called upon the party cadres to win all the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and the one Lok Sabha seat in Puducherry.

The party is in the process of establishing district units for two Assembly constituencies and this will lead to the number of district units to 117 from 72 district units. This is to ensure that a district office-bearer is given charge of each panchayat level committee so as to get a proper feedback from the grassroots levels.

The DMK state leadership is planning to make a uniform structure for the division of responsibilities with each committee given charge of two assembly constituencies. Sources in the DMK said that the party is concerned at the anti- incumbency factor as the party is in power in the state since 2021 and in certain constituencies it is confronting local-level issues that could backfire to the party’s prospects in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The party is also dividing responsibilities to the district-level leaders who would be accountable to the electoral prospects of the party.

Each district level office-bearer who is in charge of a panchayat level committee will have to provide weekly reports to the state leader who is in-charge of the concerned district.

It is to be noted that the DMK is a cadre-based political party for promoting Dravidian ideology and this makes it easier for the party-in-charges to extract maximum output from the party’s grassroots leaders and cadres.

The party ministers are also given charge of each district. The state leader in-charge of the district and the concerned minister will develop a weekly report and discuss with the Chief Minister and other senior leaders on the performance of the party district units.