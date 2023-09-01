Romeo Pictures acquires release rights of Dear

Romeo Pictures has acquired the rights of GV Prakash Kumar-Aishwarya Rajesh starrer “Dear”, produced by Nutmeg Productions and directed by Anand Ravichandran. Varun Tripuraneni, Abhishek Ramisetty and G. Pruthviraj of Nutmeg Productions are producing this film, which is directed by Anand Ravichandran, who shot to fame for his critically acclaimed film ‘Sethum Aayiram Pon’. The others in the star cast include Kaali Venkat, Ilavarasu, Rohini, Thalaivasal Vijay, Geetha Kailasam, ‘Black Sheep’ Nandhini, and a few more. While GV Prakash Kumar is composing music apart from playing the lead role. Jagadeesh Sundaramurthy (Cinematography) Rukesh (Editing), Pragadeeswaran (Art), Ekadesi, GKB, Arivu, Vinnulaga Kavi (Lyrics), Brinda & Raju Sundaram (Choreographers), & Anusha Meenakshi (Costume Design) are the others in the technical crew. @@@@