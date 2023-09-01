Jawan trailer trends online

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s ‘Jawan’ trailer, also featuring Vijay Sethupathi, got more than 4.5 million views on YouTube in just two hours of its release on Thursday. In Hindi, it got 3.1 million, 8.75 lakh in Tamil and another 576,000 in Telugu on the streaming portal. ‘Jawan’ has been touted as a pan-Indian release, for, apart from Shah Rukh Khan, it has mainly South Indian cinema’s biggest names, notably Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu and Priyamani. The director, Atlee, is also a southern hitmaker working mainly with the Tamily super star, Thalapthi Vijay, who is reported to be making a cameo appearance in the film. In addition, ‘Jawan’ will also feature Sanya Malhotra, with a special appearance by Deepika Padukone. Vijay Sethupathi and Atlee also posted the trailer, which made ‘Jawan’ all the more exciting for the southern audiences, as Bollywood films are not usually a big thing down South, with audiences sticking to regional fare. Ahead of the trailer launch, Nayanthara made her social media debut on Instagram, coming out of her largely private life. The number of all the views so far is only rising. ‘Jawan’ will hit theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.