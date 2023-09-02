Terror case: NIA raids in TN

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday made significant seizures in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Gujarat in connection with the conspiracy by the Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and the Tehrik-e-Taliban to recruit and radicalise impressionable youth in India in order to spread terror in the country.

In an official release on Friday, the NIA stated that the seizures were made during multiple raids across the four states. “A host of incriminating digital devices were recovered during the searches at three locations in Maharashtra and one location each in the other three states,” the NIA said.