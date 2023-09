The second phase of Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai’s “En Mann En Makkal” yatra will commence on September 4, Monday, a day later than earlier announced.

The padayatra named, ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ meaning ‘My land, My people’ will cover all the 234 Assembly constituencies of the state, and the BJP is expecting it to be a game changer for its fortunes in the state. The padayatra will conclude on January 11, 2024, ahead of the 2024 general elections.