ISRO launches maiden Solar Mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched its first solar mission today. The country’s maiden solar mission was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota. Aditya L-1 is ISRO’s first solar space observatory carrying seven different payloads that will study the sun in detail.

India successfully soft-landed the Vikram lander of the Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the moon on August 23 and the landing site was named Shiv Shakti by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After the success of Chandrayaan-3, the focus is now on country’s first solar mission