Actor RS Shivaji passes away

Noted actor RS Shivaji, who is known for his comical roles in Tamil films, passed away today due to brief illness. Shivaji often collaborated in films involving Kamal Haasan and Raaj Kamal Films International. He worked as an assistant director, sound designer and line producer for several films.

His performance as a police constable in Kamal starrer Aboorva Sagodharargal won his greater acclaims.

Having started his acting career in 1981 with Paneer Pushpanjali, he was part of many films including Kalaigan, Chinna Vathiyar, Vietnam Colony, Michael Madana Kamarajan, Mounam Sammadham, Magalir Mattum, Pavithra, Anbae Sivam, Jayam Kondan, Maara, Paris Jeyaraj among others.