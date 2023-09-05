‘Udhayanidhi diverting people’s attention with remark on Sanatana Dharma’

Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks on Sanatana Dharma are merely diversionary, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Tuesday, accusing the ruling DMK of “enacting a drama to cover up its failures”, even as the young minister reacted to a ‘seer’ putting a bounty on his head.

Whenever the DMK faced problems it took up an issue to divert the people’s attention, and Udhayanidhi’s remarks can be seen as diverting the people’s attention to conceal the deteriorating law and order, especially the increasing crimes, spiralling prices of commodities and other issues, he said.

On Saturday, Udhayanidhi, who is Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister, was addressing the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association in Chennai when he said that Sanatana is against equality and social justice. He likened Sanatana Dharma to the coronavirus, malaria and dengue and said such things should not be opposed but eliminated.