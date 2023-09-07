High Court directs Tamil Nadu govt to reclaim land from private club

The Madras High Court on Monday directed authorities concerned to immediately reclaim 1.5 acres of land leased out to a private club in Nilgiris district for opening tennis and badminton courts. Justice S M Subramaniam dismissed the petition filed by Mount Pleasant Social Club, challenging an order of the revenue authorities to reclaim the land leased out to it in the year 1937. The judge said the petitioner-club is now enjoying the valuable property in Coonoor and that its market value was very high. Such lands are to be utilised by the government for the benefit of common people.