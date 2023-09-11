AR Rahman says sorry for stampede like situation at his concert

Chennai: AR Rahman has been at the receiving end of criticism for the past several hours after his ‘Marakuma Nenjam’ concert was called out for mismanagement.

Rahman has apologised and said that he was ‘terribly disturbed’. He also added that he doesn’t want to point fingers at anyone and would hold himself accountable. He hinted at a surprise soon once his team collects the data.

Rahman’s fans are angry and disappointed after his concert in Chennai, Marakkuma Nenjam, wasn’t managed properly.

On Sunday, thousands of AR Rahman fans made their way to attend the concert of the musician that took place on the outskirts of the city.

While excited fans lined up outside the venue to witness the music maestro on stage, several fans took to X to reveal that the venue was overbooked, and many were not even allowed to enter the concert premises despite holding a valid ticket.

Upset fans took to the social media platform to share videos and pictures of fellow disappointed AR Rahman fans and slam the musician’s team for horrible mismanagement.