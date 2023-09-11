Joe Biden departs for Vietnam from G20 summit 

During his visit, he is due to meet Vietnamese General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trọng and other key leaders to discuss ways to further deepen cooperation between the two nations.

US Embassy and Consulate in Vietnam in a statement on September 6 said, “President Joseph R Biden Jr will travel to Hanoi, Vietnam on September 10, 2023. While in Hanoi, President Biden will meet with General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other key leaders to discuss ways to further deepen cooperation between the United States and Vietnam.” According to the statement, the two leaders will explore opportunities to promote the growth of a technology-focused and innovation-driven Vietnamese economy, expand people-to-people ties through education exchanges and workforce development programs, combat climate change, and increase peace, prosperity, and stability in the region. As Biden departs for Vietnam, here is a look at the key takeaways of his 3-day visit to India, which included a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his visit to Delhi, Biden attended the G20 Summit under India’s Presidency.

Biden said that the G20 Summit held in India proved that the group can still drive solutions to “most pressing issues.” He noted that the global economy is suffering from overlapping shocks of the climate crisis. Sharing a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, US President Joe Biden stated, “At a moment when the global economy is suffering from the overlapping shocks of the climate crisis, fragility, and conflict, this year’s Summit proved that the G20 can still drive solutions to our most pressing issues.” At the G20 Summit, India, the US, UAE, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor. Biden called it a “game-changing” regional investment. Biden said that this project is about more than just laying tracks. “I’m proud to announce that the US, India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, France, Germany, Italy and EU finalized a historic agreement for a new India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor,” the US President posted on X. “This project is about more than just laying tracks.