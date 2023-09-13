Special Parliament Session to begin with new uniforms for staff

Parliament staff will be seen in new uniforms as the Parliament Session begins next week starting September 18, according to sources.

As per sources, chamber attendants, officers, security personnel, drivers and marshals all will don new uniforms.

Khaki trousers, cream-coloured jackets, cream shirt with pink lotus motifs printed on them, bright coloured sarees with jackets for women and turbans for marshals figure in the new dress code.

Security personnel at the Parliament building, instead of safari suits, will now wear camouflage pattern clothes similar to those worn by military personnel.

The special session of Parliament will start in the old building on September 18 and will be later moved to the new building on September 19 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.