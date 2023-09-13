Death toll in Bharatpur road accident rises to 12

The death toll in the accident in which a trailer rammed into a stationary bus on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district in the early hours today has gone up to 12, police said Wednesday.

The accident took place on the highway near Hantra while the bus was on its way from Gujarat’s Bhavnagar to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s Relief fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the mishap in Bharatpur.

The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each, the PMO said. The mishap took place while the bus had halted on the highway for some repair work when the trailer rammed it from behind.