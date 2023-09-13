IT raids locations linked to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan

The Income Tax department on Wednesday morning conducted searches at multiple premises linked to Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan in Uttar Pradesh, sources said.

Teams of IT personnel reached cities including Rampur, Meerut, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Saharanpur and Sitapur to raid multiple premises linked to the Samajwadi Party leader.

Azam Khan was elected MLA from the Rampur Sadar constituency. The State Assembly Secretariat, earlier in October, announced Khan’s disqualification from the House after a court sentenced him to three years in jail in a hate speech case.

The case was registered against Khan in April 2019 for levelling serious allegations against administrative officials posted in Rampur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during an election meeting.