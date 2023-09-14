INDIA alliance wants to end ‘Sanatan’ Dharma: Modi

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Bina in poll bound Madhya Pradesh on Thursday said that the INDIA alliance is plotting to end Sanatan culture in India. PM Modi said that the opposition alliance have no leader or vision.

“This INDIA alliance doesn’t have a leader…they have also decided on a hidden agenda to attack India’s culture. The INDI alliance has come with a resolution to end ‘Sanatan’ culture,” PM said while addressing a public rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Bina.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 50,700 crore including ‘Petrochemical Complex’ at Bina Refinery and ten new industrial projects across the state. Supporters in large numbers turned up to attend a roadshow held by Prime Minister Modi in Madhya Pradesh’s Bina.

People were seen showering flowers on PM Modi as his vehicle moved during the roadshow. Madhya Pradesh is a poll-bound state that is scheduled to hold its Assembly Elections later this year. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed PM Modi on his visit to the state on Thursday.

Modi said “The credit for the success of the G20 summit goes to 140 crore Indians. This is evidence of the collective power of our country. The G20 delegates were impressed with the diversity and heritage of our country.”

“It is important for the growth of a country or a state that the government runs with total transparency and corruption remains under check…There was a time when MP was identified as one of the laggard states. After independence, those who ruled in MP for the longest time, they didn’t give it anything apart from corruption and crime,” says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi has laid the foundation stone of Bina Refinery Petrochemical Project in Sagar district. The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of various industrial complexes of the state on the occasion.

PM also laid the foundation stone of ten projects namely ‘Power and Renewable Energy Manufacturing Zone’ in Narmadapuram district; two IT parks in Indore; a Mega Industrial Park in Ratlam; and six new industrial areas across the state.