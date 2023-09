Pushpa 2 – The Rule will release in cinemas across the world on 15 August. Directed by Sukumar, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the movie stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles and music is by National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad. Allu Arjun’s portrayal of Pushparaj went on to become one of the mot lovable characters in the history of Indian Cinema as he resonated with masses across language or strata.