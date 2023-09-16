Zelenskyy set to visit US for aid-related discussions

Kyiv, Sept 16: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Washington, US, next week as he sets to make the case for ongoing aid-related discussions for his country, reported Al Jazeera. However, the details of his visit appeared in US media on Thursday afternoon, with anonymous government sources confirming his further plans.According to Al Jazeera, Zelenskyy is likely to meet US President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday and will make a stop at the Capitol. Biden administration has asked Congress to provide USD 24 billion for Ukraine support, including USD 13.1 billion in additional military aid and USD 8.5 billion for humanitarian aid, reported Al Jazeera. However, some of the politicians, particularly from the Republican party have resisted at the idea of providing more money and supplies to Ukraine, as it attempts to repel Russian forces. Moreover, his visit coincides with the Congress debate over federal spending, as the lawmakers face an impending September 30 deadline to pass a budget. Although, Congress has approved aid over USD 113 billion. But their last funding was in December, before Republicans took control of the House of Representatives, according to Al Jazeera. Moreover, the far-right politicians hold greater say over how budget legislation is decided. Just last July, 70 House Republicans, led by Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, backed a proposal to cut off security assistance to Ukraine altogether. Furthermore, Zelenskyy’s visit to Capitol Hill will be his second visit since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022. His first visit was in December when he delivered an impassioned speech before Congress, rallying lawmakers against Russian “aggression”. “It is just a matter of time when they will strike against your other allies if we do not stop them now. We must do it,” Zelenskyy told the US Congress. “Your money is not charity. It’s an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way,” he said.